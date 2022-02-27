हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
hijab

Amid Karnataka row, Union Minister Mukhtar Naqvi says ‘there is no ban on wearing Hijab in India’

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said there is no ban on hijab in India and people need to understand that constitutional rights and duties are equally important.

Amid Karnataka row, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says ‘there is no ban on wearing Hijab in India’
File Photo

Hyderabad: Amid the hijab controversy in Karnataka, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said there is no ban on wearing the headscarf in the country, and people need to understand that constitutional rights and duties are equally important.

Speaking to reporters here, the Minister for Minority Affairs said, "The matter is in the court... There is no ban on (wearing of) Hijab in India. It is clear.. Of course, some institutions have their discipline, dress code and uniform. When we talk of rights of Constitution then we have to talk (understand importance) of Constitutional duties also." However, he did not elaborate.

Earlier, Naqvi, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, inaugurated the 37th ‘Hunar Haat’ here.

Naqvi noted that ‘Hunar Haat’, which is an ‘Efficient Effort to Empower’ artisans and craftsmen, has provided employment and job opportunities to about eight lakh artisans and craftsmen in the last seven years.

Hunar Haat has become a "credible brand” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign of “Self-reliant India” and “Vocal for Local”.

The initiative has instilled energy and enthusiasm into lakhs of families, from far-flung areas of the country, engaged in traditional art and craftsmanship and markets to their ancestral legacy, Naqvi said.

In his address at the function, Kishan Reddy said Hunar Haat is strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign of 'Make in India,' adding Hunar Haat is an effective platform for protection and promotion of the country's traditional art, skill and glorious legacy.

The Hijab row started when six students were allegedly denied entry to the Pre-University Girls' College in coastal district headquarters town of Udupi in Karnataka in December last year for wearing Hijab as it was against the prescribed uniform.

The girls then approached the Karnataka High Court seeking relief and quashing the government order on February 5 restraining students from wearing any cloth that could disturb, peace, harmony and public order.

The court last week completed its hearing and is likely to pass its final order shortly.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
hijabhijab rowKarnataka Hijab BanMukhtar Abbas NaqviBJPkarnataka hijab controversy
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh was no 1 in crime during SP govt, Akhilesh Yadav, shame on you!: Amit Shah

Must Watch

PT5M51S

Ukrainians came back to Ukraine to fight against Russia