Amid Manipur Ethnic Clashes, Home Minister Amit Shah's Big Move On 'Illegal' Myanmar Immigrants

IMPHAL: The government of Manipur has resumed its campaign for biometric capture of all "illegal" Myanmar immigrants in the State from Saturday on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, an official release said. "On instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India to complete the campaign for biometric capture of illegal Myanmar immigrants in the State of Manipur by September 2023, the Government of Manipur has resumed its campaign for biometric capture of all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the State from today," the release said.

The release said that a team of officials of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) assisted the State Government officials in capturing biometric data of illegal immigrants in Imphal East District today.

"A team of officials of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs for training and handholding of State Government Officers in this campaign, assisted the State Government officials in capturing biometric data of illegal immigrants at Foreigners’ Detention Centre, Sajiwa, Imphal East District today," it said.

"The campaign will continue in all districts until biometric data of all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the State are successfully captured. The same is targeted for completion by September 2023," the release added.

The violence in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students' Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3 to protest against the high court order, asking the state government to consider adding the Meitei community to the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). Meanwhile, a delegation of 20 members from opposition political parties reached Manipur on Saturday.

The members will meet people affected by violence during their two-day visit to the state.

With the Opposition vocal on the Manipur issue, seeking a discussion in both Houses and demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament has seen repeated disruptions and little business.