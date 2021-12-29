हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Amid Omicron scare, PM Narendra Modi's UAE visit postponed

M Modi was scheduled to visit the UAE on January 6 and was expected to meet the top leadership of the UAE during the proposed visit. 

Amid Omicron scare, PM Narendra Modi&#039;s UAE visit postponed
Pic courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to visit United Arab Emirates (UAE) in January, has been postponed, sources said on Wednesday. According to the sources, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the UAE on January 6. The Prime Minister was expected to meet the top leadership of the UAE during the proposed visit. 

According to some media reports, the rising number of Omicron cases is the reason why the trip is being rescheduled, and it could possibly take place in February.

 

Earlier reports had mentioned that PM Modi would visit the India Pavillion at the Dubai Expo. The pavilion is a massive 4-floor pavilion that has showcased India's culture, Yoga, Ayurveda to Space programme. The pavilion was inaugurated by India's trade minister Piyush Goyal on October 1and has been visited by many foreign leaders including by Cyprus Foreign minister and the King of Sweden. The pavilion also has a model of Ram temple and the BAPS Hindu temple that is being built in Abu Dhabi.

Another key focus of the visit was supposed to be the signing of the India-UAE Free trade agreement. Earlier this month speaking at an event, Trade Minister Goyal said that the FTA is an "outstanding achievement for India. It will open doors for several sectors...it will be the fastest FTA India has ever entered into. A full FTA".

(With ANI inputs)

