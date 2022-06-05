हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BJP

Amid row over remarks of Nupur Sharma, BJP says it respects all religions, 'strongly' denounces insult of any religious personality

BJP general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement that the party is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion.

Police conduct flag march in a locality in Kanpur after clashes broke out between two groups (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Seeking to defuse a row over controversial comments allegedly made by its spokesperson against Prophet Mohammed, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday asserted that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personality. Amid a row over remarks of BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, party general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement that the party is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion.

The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy, he said.

The BJP statement, however, made no direct mention of any incident or comment.

Singh said, "During the thousands of years of history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion."

India's Constitution gives a right to every citizen to practice any religion of his or her choice and to honour and respect every religion, he said.

"As India celebrates the 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India's unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development," the BJP leader said. 

Nupur Sharma's remarks have drawn protests from Muslim groups.

