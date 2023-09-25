Amid Row Over Visa Denial To Indian Players, Chinese Envoy Calls For 'Stable India-China Ties'

Kolkata: Amid China's refusal to grant visas to three Wushu athletes from Arunachal Pradesh for the 19th Asian Games, Consul General of China in Kolkata, Zha Liyou said that Beijing is willing to work with India to implement the consensus reached by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping to strengthen dialogue and promote the development of bilateral ties on a "healthy and stable track."

While addressing a programme to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of China, Zha stressed that a "stable and healthy" relationship between India and China is in the fundamental interest of both nations. Zha Liyou said, "A stable and healthy China-India relationship is in the fundamental interest of both countries and their peoples. The common development and revitalization of the two countries is related to the future of us, of Asia and of the world."

#WATCH | Kolkata: Consul General of China in Kolkata, Zha Liyou says "China is willing to work with all parties, including India, to serve as the builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and defender of the international order with a broader vision, a more open… pic.twitter.com/rv4pPyNWkM — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2023

Speaking at the programme, he said, "Our relationship is generally stable. Our leaders maintain dialogue and communication. President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi had two face-to-face interactions in the past year and reached an important consensus on stabilizing our relations, providing guidance for the development of our bilateral relations.

"China is willing to work with India to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of our two countries, strengthen dialogue and communication, overcome interference difficulties and promote the development of bilateral relations on a healthy and stable track," he added.

He said that China is willing to work with all parties, including India, to serve as the builder of world peace. Speaking about the commonalities between the two nations, he said that India and China have a very long history and the two have been adjacent to each other since the time began.

"China is willing to work with all parties, including India, to serve as the builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and defender of the international order with a broader vision, a more open mind and a more positive attitude and write a new chapter in the programs of human political friends," he said.

"China and India we share this commonality of very, very long history...civilization that has been you know we have been adjacent to each other for the time since the time began. We are the only two major countries with a population of more than 1 billion. There are no other twins and pairs and partners like this. We are important. We are important emerging economies with a broader development prospect. The friendly exchanges between the peoples of China and India have a long history and will have long centuries to go," he added.

On the success of the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission, he said, "So sitting in my office and seeing the wonderful landing, it's really exciting. I tweeted that is an achievement for all human beings. I'm very happy. I'm proud of India for that achievement."

Asked about China's denial of visas to three athletes for the Asian Games, he said, "The Asian game is the game for all of us. We are family. And for the specific issues, I'm sure the Chinese MFA and your MEA have already said that. And I have friends. This is a bilateral issue. I would invite you to reach out to the Chinese Embassy."

On Sunday, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur criticised China's refusal to grant visas to three Wushu athletes from Arunachal Pradesh for the 19th Asian Games. Thakur labelled this action as "discriminatory" and emphasized that it goes against the Olympic Charter, a stance deemed "unacceptable" by India.

The three players from Arunachal Pradesh – Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu were supposed to participate in individual matches which will run from September 24 to 28 at the Guali Cultural and Sports Centre in Xiaoshan district.

In response, the Union Sports Minister cancelled his visit to China as a mark of protest. "They did not allow our Athletes from Arunachal Pradesh to participate in Asian Games. As you can see I am not in China, I am in Coimbatore, standing with my players. And this discriminatory approach of a country that is against the Olympic Charter and is not acceptable at all," Anurag Thakur said while speaking to reporters.

Union Minister asserted that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India. "It is not acceptable to India and I have cancelled my trip to China on these grounds as they have denied the opportunity to the players from Arunachal Pradesh to be a part of the Asian Games. Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India," Thakur added.