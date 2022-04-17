Amid Russia-Ukraine war, UK PM Boris Johnson to arrive in India on April 21

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson will arrive in India on April 21, his office confirmed on Sunday (April 17, 2022).

Boris will begin his maiden visit to India as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from Ahmedabad on April 21, where he is scheduled to meet leading businesses and discuss the UK and India’s thriving commercial, trade and people links. This will be the first time a British PM will visit Gujarat, the ancestral home of around half of the British-Indian population in the UK.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Boris said, "As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it is vital that democracies and friends stick together. India, as a major economic power and the world’s largest democracy, is a highly valued strategic partner for the UK in these uncertain times."

"My visit to India will deliver on the things that really matter to the people of both our nations – from job creation and economic growth, to energy security and defence," he added.

In Gujarat, Boris is expected to announce a major investment in key industries in both the UK and India, boosting jobs and growth at home, as well as new collaboration on cutting-edge science, health and technology.

He is also likely to use the visit to drive progress in the Free Trade Agreement negotiations launched earlier this year – a deal with India is predicted to boost UK's total trade by up to £28 billion annually by 2035 and increase incomes across the UK by up to £3 billion.

According to Downing Street, the British PM will then travel to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 22.

"The leaders will hold in-depth talks on the UK and India’s strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership, aimed at bolstering our close partnership and stepping up security co-operation in the Indo-Pacific," the official statement said.

