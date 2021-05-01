Amid shortage, these states to begin third phase COVID-19 mass vaccination drive today

New Delhi: Amid the continuous surge in COVID-19 cases, six states have managed to conduct the third phase of the vaccination on Saturday (May 1) drive while other states have deferred due to a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine supplies.

Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Odisha are the six states who have announced that they will begin vaccinations for the 18-44 age group on Saturday (May 1).

The shortage in vaccines still proves to be an issue as these states have distributed a small amount of vaccines to their districts and will not be able to cater to most of the population in their states.

Three big private hospital chains, Apollo, Fortis and Max, announced the launch of COVID-19 immunisation drive for the 18-44 age group at limited centres in the country from May 1 while the Delhi government said it will start the vaccination exercise once it receives doses from the manufacturers.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday (April 30) said all preparations had been completed to start vaccinating people above the age of 18 years free of cost against COVID-19.

He said since there was a shortage of vaccines, his government would begin by inoculating those poor persons who have 'Antyodaya' cards.

While addressing the media on Saturday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister said, “State is of opinion that we'll procure as many vaccines as possible. There's pressure on GoI as during the first wave, cases were reported in large numbers from Maharashtra but now other states are also affected. There's demand for oxygen and other things from many states.”

The Odisha government on Friday night said that it will symbolically start the COVID-19 inoculation drive for the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years on May 1 only in Bhubaneswar as it is the first day of the weekend urban area lockdown across the state.

People in the 18-44 age group will be vaccinated in Rajasthan from Saturday, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said.

Meanwhile, India's active cases stand at 32,68,710; total infection tally rises to 1,91,64,969 according to data from the Ministry of Health.

