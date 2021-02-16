हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Petrol

Amid skyrocketing prices, pump offers free fuel for children reciting Tirukkural couplets in Tamil Nadu

To avail of this free fuel, students between classes 1-12th must recite the famous couplets of the poet-saint Tiruvalluvar's Tirukkural. Those reciting 10 couplets will get half a liter and those reciting twenty will get a full liter in the tank.

Amid skyrocketing prices, pump offers free fuel for children reciting Tirukkural couplets in Tamil Nadu
File photo

With petrol prices well above the 91 Rupees, mark and diesel above the 85 Rupees mark in Tamil Nadu, a petrol pump in Karur is offering up to a liter of free fuel. 

To avail of this free fuel, students between classes 1-12th must recite the famous couplets of the poet-saint Tiruvalluvar's Tirukkural. Those reciting 10 couplets will get half a liter and those reciting twenty will get a full liter in the tank. 

Free Petrol for kids able to recite Kural

The Tirukkural, or shortly the Kural, is a classic Tamil language text consisting of 1,330 short couplets of seven words each, or kurals. The text is divided into three books with teachings on virtue, wealth, and love, respectively.

Petrol prices are currently soaring

According to those at the Valluvar agencies fuel pump in Nagampalli village, Karur district, this offer is meant to promote the learning of Tirukkural. A note at the pump says that their initiative is aimed at ensuring that children learn the Tirukkural in their formative years so that the guiding principles and ideals of the couplets would guide them throughout their life. 

In a video from the pump, children are seen accompany parents on their two-wheelers. The children then handover a paper with the couplets they would be reciting to the person at the pump, and then go on to recite it. On successful completion, they leave with a smile, while their parents leave with a wider smile, thanks to the free fuel in the tank. 

The children too are delighted at being able to learn the couplets by heart. 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Petrolhike in petrol pricesFree petrol
Next
Story

Disha Ravi panicked after Greta Thunberg shared toolkit on Twitter, claims Delhi Police

Must Watch

PT27M32S

PM Modi lays the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial in Bahraich, UP