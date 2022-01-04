Amid spike in Covid-19 cases, Chhattisgarh issues curbs - check what's allowed, what's not

Raipur: In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed all the collectors and superintendents of police to take every possible measure to strictly implement coronavirus prevention guideline. The Chief Minister said, "Our main objective is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection and to limit the risk related to the same, not to slow down the economic activities."

As per the guidelines issues in the context, collectors and superintendents of police have been directed to implement night curbs from 10 pm to 6 am and to strictly prohibit non-commercial activities in districts with the positivity rate of 4 per cent or more. Likewise, in such districts, actions should be taken as per the provisions of Section 144 and Epidemic Act and all schools, anganwadi centers, libraries, swimming pools and similar public places should be closed.

In districts where positivity rate has been consistently below 4% over the last seven days, Collectors can implement the provisions of other district. Instructions have been given to ban all kinds of processions, rallies, public gatherings, social, cultural, religious and sports events in all the districts. Whereever necessary, action should be taken under the provisions of Section 144 and Epidemic Act.

All district collectors and superintendents of police have been directed to organize meetings with private doctors, private hospitals, NGOs, media representatives to discuss the control and prevention of COVID-19 infection in the state. Measures being taken to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection should be ensured publicized through in local media, and the fake negative news should be strictly prohibited. Meeting with collectors and superintendents of police, chamber of commerce representatives, mall owners, wholesalers, gym owners, cinema and theater owners, hotel-restaurant owners, swimming pools, auditoriums, marriage palaces, event management groups should be held to ensure that these places are being run only on one-third of the capacity. In districts with COVID positivity rate more than 4 per cent, the aforementioned places should be closed and their activities should be banned.

Collectors and SPs have also been directed to ensure that RTPCR test is made mandatory at all airports in the state. People who have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccines will have to submit RTPCR negative report within 72 hours from the date of travel. Besides, RTPCR test of all the passengers coming to the airport should be done compulsorily. Instructions have been given to randomly conduct COVID test in all the railway stations and border areas of the state.

The Chief Minister has also directed the district administration to create micro or mini containment zones and to conduct tracing and tracking, where necessary, to prevent COVID-19 infection. Call centers should be operated 24x7 for COVID patients in home isolation. The status of infection should be monitored through Mitanin in rural areas. Bhupesh Baghel has also directed the district administration to report the availability of hospital beds, take a stock of medicines, PSA plants and oxygen everyday. Baghel has also directed the district administration to ensure that the realtime information about the availability of beds in all government and private hospitals is made available online, as it was done during the last two waves of corona. The Chief Minister encouraged NGOs and private organizations to cooperate and donate necessary goods for COVID control measures.

Bhupesh Baghel has directed the district administration to strictly implement the use of masks in public places, markets and shops. People found not wearing masks properly should be penalised through police and municipal staff. The Chief Minister has asked government officials, employees not to travel by air or rail unless absolutely necessary, to organize meetings through video conferencing.

