Delhi reports 5,481 Covid cases, highest in 7 months; positivity rate 8.37%

Delhi today reported 5,481 coronavirus cases, the highest in more than seven months, data shared by government said. The capital also saw three deaths.

On May 16, the national capital had recorded 6,456 fresh cases and 262 fatalities, while the case positivity rate stood at 10.4 per cent. Tuesday's positivity rate is the highest since May 17, when it stood at 8.42 per cent.

According to official data, 531 COVID-19 patients are admitted in various hospitals, including 41 who are suspected to have contracted the disease. Fourteen patients are on ventilator support, while 168 patients with moderate symptoms are on oxygen support.

A total of 308 patients are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and are without oxygen support.

