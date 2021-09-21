हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Amid submarine deal fallout, French President Emmanuel Macron talks to PM Narendra Modi, discusses Indo-Pacific

The two leaders held a phone conversation and also discussed issues such as the crisis in Afghanistan.

File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron discussed on Tuesday co-operating over the Indo-Pacific region with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as France deals with the fallout from Australia`s cancellation of a $40 billion French submarine order.

The two leaders held a phone conversation on Tuesday, said a statement from Macron`s office, during which they also discussed issues such as the crisis in Afghanistan.

Last week, France recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia after Australia cancelled its previous nuclear submarine deal with France.

Australia said last week that it would scrap an earlier 2016 deal with France`s Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines, and would instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British technology after striking a trilateral security partnership. 

France called it a stab in the back. China, in turn, denounced a new Indo-Pacific security alliance between the United States, Britain and Australia, warning of an intensified arms race in the region.

