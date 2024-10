Amid Worsening Air Quality In Delhi, Akhilesh Yadav Calls It 'Annual' Topic; Blames BJP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav described the Delhi pollution issue as an "annual" topic, noting that its effects were beginning to reach Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav shared a post on X and said, "The havoc of pollution in Delhi has become an 'annual' topic. When the country's central government is unable to do anything to keep the environment clean and healthy, what of the rest of the country? This is called 'chiraag taley andheraa (darkness below the lamp)' or 'dhundhalkaa (dusk)'."

"The BJP government, which claims to be making the country proud across the world, is not able to save the country's image from getting blurred by the smog in the capital itself. The offices of ambassadors and high commissioners of countries from across the world are also located there, what message would this send them? This is the failure of the BJP government's governance and policies," he added.

The BJP and AAP exchanged accusations regarding pollution levels in Delhi, as the national capital's air quality fell back into the 'very poor' category after a two-day reprieve.



(With PTI Inputs)