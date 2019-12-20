Amidst anti-CAA protests, US cautions its citizens travelling to India

Even as anti-CAA protests continue across several parts of India, the US embassy in New Delhi issued a travel advisory for its citizens in the country.

In a statement released on Thursday, it asked the citizens to be cautious in light of the continued anti-CAA protests. Informing about the situation in the country, the statement further said that curfew had been imposed and internet, mobile communications were down.

"The government imposed the law that prevents gatherings of four or more people – known as Section 144 – in Uttar Pradesh and according to press reports in parts of New Delhi as well, including the Red Fort. Curfews remain in place in some areas. Internet, mobile communications services, traffic, and public transport continue to be affected," the advisory said.

The statement also advised caution and listed a few actions to take:

* Avoid areas with demonstrations and civil disturbances.

* Keep a low profile.

* Be aware of your surroundings.

* Monitor local media for updates.

* Review your personal security plans.

* Notify friends and family of your safety.

* Follow the instructions of local authorities.

Massive protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) continued in several parts of India. On Thursday, at least three people died, several got injured and hundreds were detained after protests rocked the country. Almost all the major cities - Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai and Hyderabad - saw protesters taking to the streets. Prohibitory orders were imposed, mobile internet services were shut down at several places.