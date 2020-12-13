हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi farmer protests

Amidst farmers' protest, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar calls on Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Som Parkash met Home Minister Amit Shah amidst farmers' protests against the Centre's three agriculture laws. The ministers were accompanied by BJP leaders from Punjab.

Amidst farmers&#039; protest, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar calls on Home Minister Amit Shah
Photo Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Som Parkash met Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (December 13) amidst farmers' protests against the Centre's three agriculture laws, officials said. The ministers were accompanied by BJP leaders from Punjab.

Tomar and Parkash, along with their ministerial colleague Piyush Goyal, had led the government's negotiations with the protesting farmers.

Tomar and Parkash met the home minister, an official said. It was not immediately known what transpired in the meeting.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders demanding the repeal of the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi farmer protestsDelhi NCR Farmer protestsAmit ShahPiyush Goyal
Next
Story

Why Rs 1000 cr new Parliament building when half of India is hungry: Kamal Haasan asks PM Modi
  • 98,57,029Confirmed
  • 1,43,019Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M42S

Farmers Protest : A Marriage procession in Punjab shows Protest posters