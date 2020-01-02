Amit Shah appoints state in-charges to counter opposition's anti-CAA campaign

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah along with party's working president JP Nadda has appointed state in-charges to lead the party's outreach programme to counter opposition's campaign against Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. According to reports, party leader Hemant Biswa Sharma and Rahul Sinha will lead the party's CAA outreach campaign in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Northeast, while Anil Jain will do the same in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

For Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Chattisgarh, Avinash Rai has been handed over the task of presenting and promoting the party's viewpoint on the amended citizenship law. Saroj Pandey has been tasked to coordinate in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Daman and Diu, while Suresh Bhatt has been asked to lead the programme in Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and J&K.

Party leader Ravindra Raju will lead the initiative in the southern states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry.

Amidst the massive protest Citizenship Amendment Act across the country, the ruling BJP has also decided to hold a public campaign to aware people regarding the new Citizenship Amendment Act. The campaign will start from January 5 and continue till January 15.

The BJP government has set a target to reach around three crore families in the awareness campaign. Its parent outfit - the RSS - is likely to join BJP in this awareness campaign. The government is further targeting to get the support of nearly one crore people in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

To fulfil their target, BJP has formed different public relation groups to connect with people belonging to a different section of people including Buddhist, Dalits and minorities. BJP's top brass including party president Amit Shah, executive president JP Nadda along with other 50 leaders will hold big events in several cities to promote the campaign.

The party is also considering to hold a big rally at the end of the entire public awareness campaign.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a massive public awareness campaign on social media and through its cadres to reach out to the Muslim community and dispel their doubts on the issue. Several videos were also uploaded in BJP's official Twitter handle which explained the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that the Muslims should stop worrying as the new act would not affect them in any way.

The BJP's clarification has been necessitated after a slew of protests broke out across the country, a few of which also witnessed violence.

The CAA and NRC have become emotive issues among the Muslim community triggering widespread protests across the country.