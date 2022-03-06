हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CISF

Amit Shah attends 53rd Raising Day ceremony of CISF in Ghaziabad

Addressing the 53rd Raising Day ceremony, Amit Shah said CISF personnel risked their lives during Covid-19 and are now taking care of the evacuated Indian citizens from Ukraine. 

Amit Shah attends 53rd Raising Day ceremony of CISF in Ghaziabad
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (March 6) attended the 53rd Raising Day ceremony of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, where he also inspected the 53rd Raising Day parade. 

Addressing the ceremony, Shah said CISF personnel risked their lives during Covid-19 and are now looking after the evacuated Indian citizens from Ukraine. 

“During the coronavirus pandemic when Indians were coming back from abroad, CISF personnel took risks in taking care of fellow Indians and even lost their lives. They've been taking care of returning citizens from Ukraine under Operation Ganga too,” ANI quoted the Union Home minister as saying. 

Speaking at the 53rd Raising Day ceremony, CISF DG Sheel Vardhan Singh said, “Today we are playing an important role in the development of the country, by being at the forefront of security at the space and atomic energy centres, ports, airports and metro rails.”

“Over 30 lakh passengers in Delhi Metro and 10 lakh passengers in airports across the country pass through the security of CISF, we've returned belongings worth Rs 12 crores to air travellers while our personnel have helped people during emergencies,” he added. 

The CISF, which functions under the Union Home Ministry,  is a central armed police force and among one of the six paramilitary forces of India. CISF Raising Day is being celebrated on March 10 each year since it was set up under the act of the Parliament of India on March 10, 1969.

(With ANI inputs)

CISFAmit Shah53rd Raising Day paradeCentral Industrial Security ForceGhaziabad
