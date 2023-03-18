Amit Shah Breaks Silence On Adani Row: 'People Should Trust The Judicial System'

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (March 17) broke his silence on the Adani row and the Congress' demands for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe on the allegations against the enterprise made in the Hindenburg report. While speaking at the India Today Conclave 2023, he said that the Supreme Court has already constituted a committee to investigate the matter and people should have faith in the judiciary.

"Our government has no confusion on the matter. What we are saying is that Supreme Court has constituted a committee to investigate it and people should trust the judicial process," Shah said when asked about the allegations against Adani and accusations of an alliance between Adani and the Modi government.

At the event, he also spoke about the stalled Parliament proceedings due to constant clashes and protests between the BJP and Congress. Shah said that the issue can be resolved if the Opposition agrees to talk about the matter and come to an understanding. "Let the two sides sit before the Speaker and discuss. They should come two steps forward and we will go two steps ahead. Then Parliament will start running. But you just hold a press conference and do nothing, it can't be like that," he said as quoted by PTI.

"Despite our initiative, there has been no proposal for talks from the Opposition. So whom will we talk to? They are talking to the media. They created a slogan that there should be freedom of speech in Parliament. There is complete freedom of speech in Parliament. No one can stop you from talking," he said.

On Friday, both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned till March 20 amid a ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London and the Adani issue.