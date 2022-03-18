हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Amit Shah chairs security review meeting in Jammu and Kashmir

Amit Shah is on a 2-day visit to the erstwhile state and is slated to attend the 83rd CRPF Raising Day parade at Maulana Azad Stadium on Saturday.

Amit Shah chairs security review meeting in Jammu and Kashmir
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a security review meeting with senior officials at Raj Bhawan in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (March 18).

Shah is on a 2-day visit to the erstwhile state and is slated to attend the 83rd CRPF Raising Day parade at Maulana Azad Stadium on Saturday. This is the first time that the CRPF is celebrating its Raising Day outside Delhi. Later on Saturday, Shah will take stock of the developmental activities at a high-level meeting in the afternoon. 

As per ANI sources, the review meeting was held in view of Amarnath Yatra and the proposed assembly elections in the Union Territories.

Before chairing the review meeting which was also attended by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Amit Shah reiterated Centre`s commitment to the welfare of security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir while handing over appointment orders on compassionate grounds in Jammu to the next of kin of four police personnel martyred in terrorist incidents. Manoj Sinha, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh and the DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh were also present on the occasion.

Shah also lauded the role of the J&K Police in restoring peace in the union territory on numerous occasions. 

Notably, this is the second visit of the Union Home Minister to Jammu in the last five months. Earlier, he had visited the union territory for five days.

(With agency inputs)

