close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amit Shah

Amit Shah flags off development schemes worth Rs 290 cr in Silvassa

Flagging off development schemes worth over Rs 290 crore, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Silvassa has been neglected long enough and the people were awaiting development in the region.

Amit Shah flags off development schemes worth Rs 290 cr in Silvassa

Silvassa: Flagging off development schemes worth over Rs 290 crore, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Silvassa has been neglected long enough and the people were awaiting development in the region.

"Today I have received the honour of flagging off development schemes worth over Rs 290 crore. The people of Silvassa have been neglected long enough and they were awaiting development in the region," Shah said.

The Home Minister was here to inaugurate a health and wellness centre. He said that development started in the region after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in the year 2014.

Live TV

"The pace of the development further increased after Praful Patel became the administrator of the union territory. I can say with confidence that in terms of development, the region will soon become one of the best in the country," Shah said.

"Silvassa is amid a beautiful landscape with rivers and mountains all around it," he added. He said that the health and wellness centre inaugurated here will come as a blessing for the people and will improve the quality of healthcare.
 

Tags:
Amit ShahDevelopment schemeSilvassa
Next
Story

Exclusion from NRC doesn't make one 'stateless' or 'foreigner': MEA trumps myths on citizenship register

Must Watch

PT54M2S

Taal Thok Ke: Congress should be ashamed of helping Pakistan says Amit Shah