topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
AMIT SHAH IN J&K

Amit Shah holds high-level meeting over security issues in J&K, to meet families of Rajouri terror victims

Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu this noon to meet the families of those killed in the twin terror attacks in Rajouri district.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 04:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Amit Shah holds high-level meeting over security issues in J&K, to meet families of Rajouri terror victims

JAMMU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a high-level meeting with officials in Jammu, over security-related issues in the Union Territory. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also attended the meeting. Shah arrived in Jammu this noon to meet the families of those killed in the twin terror attacks in Rajouri. He was received at Jammu Airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The high-level meeting held at Raj Bhawan included officers of civil administration and security establishment. Senior officers of different forces and intelligence agencies were also present in it. Home Minister is scheduled to visit Rajouri district's Dhangri village to meet the families of twin terror attack victims. He will also review the ground situation with the security forces. 

The twin terror attacks had left seven people of the minority community, including two children, dead and fourteen others injured in the Dhangri hamlet. While four people were gunned down on January 1 evening, two children were killed and several others injured after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred in the same vicinity on January 2 morning.

Also Read: Congress has big contribution in India's freedom but...' says Amit Shah - Watch

Officials said a multi-tier security cover has been put in place comprising security personnel of the police and the CAPF, while troops of the Indian Army will also guard the higher reaches.

CCTV cameras have also been placed at many locations in the Dhangri village to ensure close surveillance of the area, they said.

Senior police and CAPF officers also visited the area on Thursday evening and reviewed the security arrangements ahead of the Home minister's visit.

(with agency inputs)

Live Tv

Amit Shah in J&KJammurajouri terror attackJammu and KashmirHome MinisterRajouri killings

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?