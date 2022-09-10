Amit Shah in CM Ashok Gehlot's home turf Jodhpur today - check what's lined up

Jodhpur: The valedictory ceremony of the BJP's OBC Morcha's national working committee meeting in Jodhpur on Saturday will be attened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is scheduled to address the meeting. Jodhpur is the home turf of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Shah is also scheduled to address the inaugural session of the BJP's booth-level workers meeting in Jodhpur.

The Home Minister, who arrived in Jaisalmer on Friday (September 9) evening, is on his two-day stay in Rajasthan. On Saturday morning, Shah offered prayers at the Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan. He also laid the foundation stone of tourism development work on the temple premises and unveiled a plaque.

The minister, who arrived in Jaisalmer on Friday evening, reached Tanot on Saturday morning by helicopter. He laid a floral wreath at the Vijay Stambh. The revered Tanot Mata temple, located close to the India-Pakistan border, is managed by the BSF. It is at a distance of 120 km from Jaisalmer.

In Jodhpur, BJP functionaries said the home minister would be accorded a grand welcome. Over 1,500 party workers wearing saffron turbans and riding motorcycles will escort him to the venue of the meeting from the airport, they said. National president of the BJP OBC Morcha K Laxman, Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav and Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia inaugurated the two-day working committee meeting on Friday morning. While addressing the gathering in the National Working Committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party OBC Morcha, Bhupender Yadav pointed out that whenever the issue of reservation of Other Backward Classes (OBC) came up, Congress did not support it. "Since 2014, the government of PM Narendra Modi is working continuously for OBC society," he said.

Known locally as Marwar, Jodhpur is the biggest division of Rajasthan and comprises six districts - Jodhpur, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Sirohi, and Pali. Of the 200 Assembly constituencies, 33 are in Jodhpur division, including 10 in Jodhpur district. Of these, the BJP currently holds 14 seats, the Congress 17, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and Independents hold one seat each. "OBC is a vast community. It is with the BJP ideology. This is the first time in the BJP regime that we have 27 ministers from this community. Also the OBC commission has been given constitutional recognition by the Narendra Modi government," Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia said. The Assembly election in Rajasthan is scheduled to be held later in 2023.

(Wit inputs from Agencies)