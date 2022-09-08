A big lapse in the security of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has come to the fore. During his visit to Mumbai, a 32-year-old unknown man wandered around the Home Minister for hours. The man described himself as the PA of the MP of Andhra Pradesh. He also had an ID card strap from the Ministry of Home Affairs, wearing which he roamed with the convoy of the Home Minister. According to the information, the person wearing the ID card of the Ministry of Home Affairs hides his real identity. This unknown person was also seen walking outside the house of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wearing a blazer. After suspecting this person, an official of the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police arrested the person after interrogation. The name of the accused is said to be Hemant Pawar. He is a resident of Dhule in Maharashtra. The accused Pawar was produced in court. Where the court sent him to police custody for 5 days.

Significantly, Home Minister Amit Shah had gone to Mumbai on a two-day visit. He offered prayers to Lord Shri Ganesh at Lalbaugcha Raja, the main Ganesh pandal of the city. Amit Shah reached Mumbai for the first time after the Shinde government was formed in Maharashtra. During this time, he also visited the residence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.