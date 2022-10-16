NewsIndia
JAI VILAS PALACE

Amit Shah inaugurates gallery dedicated to Maratha commanders in Gwalior

The royal descendant, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, his wife Priyadarshini Raje, and their son Mahanaryaman greeted Shah in the palace.

 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 11:51 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • As per the booklet about the gallery, the word "Swaraj" was first used by Sakharam Ganesh Deoskar in a Bangla book
  • Jai Vilas Palace was built in 1874 by Jayajirao Scindia, the ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Gwalior in the British period

Trending Photos

Amit Shah inaugurates gallery dedicated to Maratha commanders in Gwalior

Gwalior: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated a gallery-cum-exhibition depicting the history of prominent Maratha commanders at the sprawling Jai Vilas Mahal of Scindias, the erstwhile rulers of Gwalior. Shah was in Gwalior to lay the foundation for the terminal building and expansion of the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport. He was welcomed at the Palace as per Maratha traditions. Shah visited the museum in the palace and inaugurated the 'Gatha Swaraj ki-Maratha Gallery' depicting the history of the main Maratha rulers including the Scindias, Gaikwads, Holkars, Nevalkars, Bhosales and the Pawar.

As per the booklet about the gallery, the word "Swaraj" was first used by Sakharam Ganesh Deoskar in a Bangla book- “Shivajir Mahatva” on the life of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1902. The word "Swaraj" was used by Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Mahatma Gandhi, Veer Savarkar, the Bhartiya Jan Sangh and Indian National Congress among others, it said. Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the royal descendant, his wife Priyadarshini Raje and their son Mahanaryaman welcomed Shah in the palace.

Also Read: Congress President Polls: After 22 years party to witness contest for the post; Details here

Shah later had dinner with members of the Scindia family, sources close to Scindia said. Jai Vilas Palace was built in 1874 by Jayajirao Scindia, the ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Gwalior in the British period. The major portion of the palace is now called the "Jiwajirao Scindia Museum". A large portion of the palace is still the residence of some of his descendants including Jyotiraditya Scindia. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, state home minister Narottam Mishra, sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, and state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma were present on the occasion.

Also Read: BJP true well-wisher of Muslims: UP’s Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Live Tv

Jai Vilas PalaceAmit ShahSwarajGwaliorBritishJayajirao Scindia

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN