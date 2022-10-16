BJP true well-wisher of Muslims: UP’s Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak called the BJP a true friend of Muslims on Sunday, accusing secularists of using them as a vote bank and failing to give them their due rights. Pathak made the remarks while speaking at a meeting of Pasmanda Muslims hosted by the BJP Minority Morcha. "Muslims were only used as a vote bank by so-called secular parties. These parties came to power by capturing Muslim votes, but they were never granted their rights. This is why Muslims are so backward nowadays "He stated.

According to him, the BJP is a "true well-wisher" of Muslims and is making significant efforts to bring them into the mainstream. "For this, the government is running a number of schemes that benefit Muslim society," he added. Danish Azad Ansari, the state's Minority Welfare Minister, stated that the BJP is the only party that seriously considers Muslims. "No other party has ever been as concerned about the education, security, and advancement of Muslims as the BJP," he claimed. One of the main reasons for Muslims' backwardness, according to Ansari, is that they were never allowed to receive a quality education.

He claimed that the BJP governments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have paid special attention to providing them with quality education. Ghulam Ali, a Rajya Sabha member of the BJP, stated that the Muslim community must move forward by fully utilising the government's schemes. He claimed that other parties have done nothing but serve their political interests by instilling fear in them of the BJP. What is needed now is for Muslims to understand who is working for their benefit and who has exploited them up to this point, he said.

(With PTI inputs)