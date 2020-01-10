Amit Shah inaugurates I4C, launches National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to fight cyber crimes and the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal through which people can report cyber crimes online.The minister said that I4C is a 7 pronged scheme to fight cyber crime.

"I4C is a 7 pronged scheme to fight cyber crime which includes cyber crime reporting portal, analysis of threats, capacity building, research and innovation, creating an ecosystem for cyber crime management and joint cyber crime investigation platform for law enforcement agencies," he tweeted.

I4C is a 7 pronged scheme to fight cyber crime which includes cyber crime reporting portal, analysis of threats, capacity building, research and innovation, creating an ecosystem for cyber crime management and joint cyber crime investigation platform for law enforcement agencies. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 10, 2020

"The state-of-the-art Centre is located in New Delhi. The scheme to setup I4C was approved in October 2018 at an estimated cost of Rs. 415.86 crore, to deal with all types of cybercrimes in a comprehensive and coordinated manner," an official release said.

MHA said that I4C has seven components- National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit, National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, National Cyber Crime Training Centre, Cyber Crime Ecosystem Management Unit, National Cyber Crime Research and Innovation Centre, National Cyber Crime Forensic Laboratory Ecosystem and Platform for Joint Cyber Crime Investigation Team.15 states and union territories have also given their consent to set up Regional Cyber Crime Coordination Centres.

Live TV

National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) is a citizen-centric initiative that will enable citizens to report cyber crimes online through the portal. "All the cyber crime related complaints will be accessed by the concerned law enforcement agencies in the States and Union Territories for taking action as per law. This portal was launched on a pilot basis on 30th August, 2019 and it enables filing of all cyber crimes with a specific focus on crimes against women, children, particularly child pornography, child sex abuse material, online content pertaining to rapes/gang rapes, etc," read the release.

The ministry said that more than 700 police districts and more than 3,900 police stations have been connected with the portal so far."After successful completion, this portal can improve the capacity of the law enforcement agencies to investigate the cases and will improve success in prosecution. This portal also focuses on specific crimes like financial crime and social media related crimes like stalking, cyber bullying, etc," the release said.

MHA said this portal will improve coordination amongst the law enforcement agencies of different States, districts and police stations for dealing with cyber crimes in a coordinated and effective manner."

MHA is committed to provide and create an ecosystem for dealing with cyber crimes in a comprehensive & coordinated manner. In future, this portal will provide for a chatbot for automated interactive assistance system to the public for guidance on cybercrime prevention and how to report incidents on the portal," read the release.