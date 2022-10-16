Amit Shah lays foundation stone of Rs 446 crore Gwalior Airport terminal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday laid the foundation for the new terminal building and expansion of the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city. The new terminal building will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 446 crore, an official said. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present on the occasion.

The new terminal building will have an area of 20,000 sq metres as compared to the existing 3,500 sqm, the official said. After the expansion, the airport will have the capacity to park 13 planes as against the existing capacity for three aircraft, the official said.