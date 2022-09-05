NewsIndia
AMIT SHAH

Amit Shah meets director Rohit Shetty during Maharashtra visit

Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, shared a photo of his meeting with filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Twitter.

Last Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 08:32 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, met filmmaker Rohit Shetty in Mumbai
  • Buffering media director Amit B Wadhwani was also present at the meeting
  • After meeting Rohit, Shah took to Twitter and shared a picture with the 'Singham' director

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, met filmmaker Rohit Shetty in Mumbai. Buffering media director Amit B Wadhwani was also present at the meeting, which was held at the Sahyadri State Guest House.

After meeting Rohit, Shah took to Twitter and shared a picture with the `Singham` director. In the image, Rohit and Shah can be seen sitting across from each other engaged in a discussion. "Met noted director Rohit Shetty, today in Mumbai," Shah tweeted along the picture.

 

A few days ago, Shah met Telugu stalwart Jr NTR in Hyderabad. Shah had shared several pictures from his meeting with the `RRR` star as well. In the first picture, they shook hands while in the next both of them held a bouquet and smiled looking at the camera. The duo sat with each other and conversed in the other photos. In the pictures, Jr NTR wore a light blue shirt and black pants.

Sharing the pictures, Shah captioned the post, "Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad."

He also penned a note in Telugu and tagged the actor. Resharing the post on his Twitter account, Jr NTR wrote, "It was a pleasure meeting you and having a delightful interaction @AmitShah ji. Thanks for the kind words."Jr NTR and Shah's meeting took place on August 22.

