Amit Shah Releases 100 Day Report Of Modi 3.0, Claims Big Infra Push

New Delhi: On the 100th day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the country is witnessing political stability and a spine in its foreign policy for the first time in 60 years. He said this while addressing a press conference on the first 100 days of the third term of the PM Modi government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "After dedicating 10 years to the development, security and welfare of the poor in India, the people of India gave a mandate to the BJP and its alliance parties... This happened for the first time in the last 60 years. This has brought an environment of political stability in the country. We have seen the execution of policies."

"For the first time after independence, the world saw a government that India had a spine in its foreign policy... 60 crores of Indians got houses, toilets, gas, drinking water, electricity, 5 kg free ration and health services up to 5 lakhs... Our goal is that when we go into the elections the next time, there would be no one who does not own a house," the Home Minister added.

Amit Shah also criticised the previous Congress government, saying, "For the first time after independence, the world saw a government that India had a spine in its foreign policy."

Shah also said that in the last 10 years, the Modi government has successfully built a strong India by enhancing internal and external security.

"In the last 10 years, the Modi government has been successful in establishing a strong India by strengthening internal and external security... PM Modi brought the New Education Policy, which includes our ancient education system and modern education, which also honours our regional languages," he said.

Union Home Minister Shah said that since the launch of 'Make in India', India has become the most preferred manufacturing hub in the world.

"When 'Make in India' was launched, many mocked it, but today I proudly say that India has become the world's most preferred manufacturing hub," he said. He also said that India has become a global production hub and many countries of the world want to understand our Digital India campaign and make it the basis of their development.

"I can say with pride that India has become a centre of production in the world... Many countries of the world want to understand our Digital India campaign and make it a basis of their development... We brought discipline and progressed in all the 13 parameters of the economy. The world is acknowledging that India has a bright future in the space sector," he said.

Shah announced that BJP workers will be deployed across the country from September 17 to October 2 to serve the needy to commemorate Prime Minister Modi's 74th birthday.

"Many institutions in the country have decided to celebrate PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Pakhwada.' From September 17 to October 2, our party workers will help the needy... PM Modi was born into a poor family and he became the PM of the world's largest democracy... 15 different nations gave their highest honour to him... 140 crore Indians are praying for his long life today," he said.