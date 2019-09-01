Amit Shah takes on Rahul Gandhi over Article 370, says 'Congress should be ashamed of helping Pakistan'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its former president Rahul Gandhi, and other opposition parties for questioning the move to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a gathering in Silvassa in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, the Home Minister said that his rivals must rise above their parties and back Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over the issue.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongman said that Article 370 and Article 35A were roadblocks in the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India, adding that the mandate given by the people of the country made Prime Minister Modi abrogate the same in the first session of Parliament itself.

Shah said that the move had opened path for development of Jammu and Kashmir. “It was the last nail in the coffin of terrorism. All citizens, barring a few, have supported this move by the government,” he said.

Launching an attack on Rahul Gandhi, the Home Minister said, “The Congress opposed the move to abrogate Article 370. Even today, any statement given by Rahul Gandhi is lauded in Pakistan. His statement is even included in Pakistan’s plea. The Congress should be ashamed that their statements are being used against India.”

Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have been targeting the government since the announcement to abrogate Article 370 was made by Shah in Rajya Sabha.

The Congress was left red faced recently after Pakistan quoted Rahul Gandhi in its letter to the United Nations on the issue of prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. In the letter, Pakistan had mentioned that even Rahul Gandhi was saying the people were being killed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to Pakistan’s move, the Gandhi scion had issued a clarification on microblogging site Twitter, wherein he blamed the neighbouring country for instigating violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

The tweet by the former Congress chief read, “I disagree with this Govt. on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue & there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it.”

“There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world,” read another tweet.