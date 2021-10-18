हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amit Shah

Amit Shah to chair meet on internal security with state DGPs, IGPs, CAPF chiefs

Union Home Minister will meet DGPs, IGPs and CAPF chiefs today to discuss present situation in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Naxal issues. 

Amit Shah to chair meet on internal security with state DGPs, IGPs, CAPF chiefs
File Photo

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a closed-door meeting on Monday (October 18, 2021) to review overall security across the country and policing issues with all the director-general of police (DGPs) and inspector-generals of police (IGPs) as well as the chiefs of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The present situation in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Naxal issues are believed to be the key agenda of the meeting in which National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Director Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar along with his colleagues will take part.

Known as National Security Strategy Conference (NSSC), the meeting will be in both physical and virtual mode.

Most of the Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of states and Union Territories are expected to join the meeting through virtual mode.

Heads of intelligence services and officers active on-field duties in sensitive areas are also leant to attend the meeting.

"In the meeting, the elaborate discussion is expected to be held in security situations in Jammu and Kashmir, Naxal affected areas, cross border crimes, drugs and other issues that pertain to the threat of internal security. Joint efforts will be discussed to come over threats and enhance internal security," an official said.

The meeting will start around 3.00 pm and will continue till late in the evening.

This annual meet is organised every year to discuss issues that cause a threat to internal security.

The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, considering recent killings, seems to be the major agenda of the meeting, and plans to maintain peace as well as take action against people behind the terror activities in the union territory.

Besides, matters of drone activities, cross border smuggling of arms and ammunition as well as other crimes will be focussed in the meeting.

The Home Minister will also be informed about various issues faced by police. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amit ShahUnion Home Minister Amit ShahDirector-general of police (DGPs)Inspector-generals of police (IGPs)Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport on October 20

Must Watch

PT7M20S

Breaking News: 5 convicts including Ram Rahim sentenced to life imprisonment, fined as well