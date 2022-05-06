KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to West Bengal, is most likely to have dinner at BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s residence in Kolkata.

If reports are to be believed, then the Home Minister has accepted the BCCI chief’s invitation and has also confirmed his presence at the latter’s residence in the evening.

The former India skipper is reported to have prepared a vegetarian spread for his dinner with the Union Home Minister. It may be mentioned that ‘Dada’, as the West Bengal cricketer is fondly addressed in his state, has known Amit Shah since 2008 after working with his son Jay Shah.

After Friday evening dinner with Ganguly, Shah will reportedly leave for Delhi.

Ahead of that, Shah is scheduled to attend a cultural programme at the Victoria Memorial. From there, the Home Minister is expected to go to Ganguly`s residence in Behala for the dinner.

Shah is likely to be accompanied by BJP`s Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta and the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

Ganguly`s wife, Dona Ganguly, an acclaimed Odissi dancer, is scheduled to perform at Victoria Memorial on Friday. Shah`s son Jay Shah is the current Secretary of BCCI. Interestingly, before the 2021 Assembly elections, there were rumours that Ganguly might join the BJP.

Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Bengal in an apparent bid to boost the morale of the party leaders.