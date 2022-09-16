NewsIndia
Amit Shah to kick off Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations, distribute equipment to Divyangs on PM's birthday

To begin the celebration of Hyderabad Liberation Day, Amit Shah will participate in ‘Seva Karyakram’ to distribute equipment to ‘Divyangs’ and toilet cleaning machines to government schools and community hostels in another event in Hyderabad

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will kick off Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations on Saturday and distribute equipment to Divyangs in a `Sewa Karyakram` organised in Hyderabad on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s birthday. For his day-long visit to Hyderabad, the Home Minister will leave from the national capital this evening and arrive at Hyderabad Airport by 9:30 pm. On Saturday, Amit Shah will attend Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations at 8 am at Parade Ground, Hyderabad. 

In 1948, the first Home Minister of India Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel unfurled the Tricolour after Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union. Now, 75 years later, Home Minister Amit Shah will hoist the national flag and kick off Hyderabad Liberation celebrations as we shed the vestiges of our colonial past and baggage. The erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad, under Nizam`s rule, was annexed into the Union of India following a military action codenamed `Operation Polo`, which culminated on September 17, 1948.

In another event named `Sewa Karyakram` on PM Modi`s birthday, the Home Minister will take part in the distribution of equipment to the Divyangs and the distribution of toilet cleaning machines in government schools and community hostels around 1.30 pm at the classic function hall in Hyderabad.

The Home Minister will also interact with Divyangs. As PM Modi will turn 72 this week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced to organise various programmes under "Seva Pakhwada" across the country from September 17 to October 2 to mark his birthday tomorrow.

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, a small and nondescript town in North Gujarat`s Mehsana district.

Later in the day, the Home Minister will take part in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Shaheed Smarak at National Police Academy in Hyderabad at 3 pm. Hyderabad Liberation Day is usually celebrated on September 17 to remember the rebellion and the subsequent police action which led to the freedom of Hyderabad state from the Nizam`s rule on September 17, 1948.

Hyderabad was under Nizam`s rule and the police had launched the campaign for its liberation with the name `Operation Polo` which ended on September 17, 1948. The year-long celebrations of Hyderabad Liberation Day will take place from September 17, 2022, to September 17, 2023, as a part of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

