PM Narendra Modi’s Birthday: BJP makes plans to celebrate Unity in Diversity, Atma Nirbhar Bharat and much more

PM Narendra Modi’s Birthday: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday for a period of 16 days as Seva Pakhwara (service fortnight). To celebrate PM’s birthday, BJP has decided to organise events from September 17 (his birthday) to October 2.

BJP national president JP Nadda has planned an extensive programme for PM Modi's birthday and for this he has given instructions to all the party workers and leaders to celebrate it as "Seva Pakhwara".

The party has also sent directions to states and asked them to participate in events and upload them on the NaMo app, along with social media platforms, to ensure that it is celebrated countrywide.

BJP to celebrate PM Modi's birthday as 'Seva Pakhwara'

Additionally, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh has written a letter to all party workers regarding programmes, and informed that "Seva Pakhwara" will be celebrated from September 17 till the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, on October 2.

Under the "Seva Pakwara", the party will organise exhibitions on PM Narendra Modi at the district level.

“Have exhibition at state and district level on personality and works done by PM Modi, a sample of which will be sent to the leaders. It is aimed at inspiring people to do positive works,” stated the communique.

Adopt 1 TB patient for a year

BJP has asked the leaders to start a people's movement in every ward to adopt a TB patient for a year and ensure proper treatment, livelihood and take care of the needs. The PM has taken a pledge to eradicate TB from the country by 2025, said a senior leader.

Celebrate Unity in Diversity and ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’

The party has also urged its leaders to celebrate ‘Unity in Diversity’ and ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’. According to the reports, under this, the leaders have been asked to follow the custom, traditions and eating habits of another state for a day.

Workers to put up camps at vaccination centres

The party has been asked to put up camps at every vaccination centre and help people, as the whole world has seen the success of the country’s Covid programme. Last year, with over 2.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, India created a world record of the highest number of COVID jabs in a day on the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday.

The beneficiaries at every mandal should send Shubhakamna Patra to the PM, the party has asked its booth-level leaders.

Leaders to share ‘Vocal for Local’ stories

BJP leaders have been asked to share ‘Vocal for Local’ stories for Atmanirbhar Bharat and 10 best district presidents who will upload such stories will be awarded.

Exhibition of books

BJP also asked its office-bearers to organise an exhibition of numerous books written on work culture and social welfare measures taken by the prime minister. BJP is also making a strategy for the promotion of the book "Modi @20 Sapne Hue Sakaar".

Blood donation and health check-up camps

BJP’s Yuva Morcha will organise a blood donation camp in every district. Every district must have a health check-up camp. Additionally, 10 best health check-up camps and blood donation camp’s will be awarded. There should be distribution of artificial limbs.

Tree plantation drive

The tree plantation drive and several cleanliness campaigns will be included in programmes organised for PM Modi's birthday celebrations. The video of the tree plantation on every booth must be uploaded on social media and NaMo app.

Swachhta movement

Every mandal will undertake Swachhta movement to spread awareness on ‘Catch the Rain’ programme, etc.

Promote teachings of Mahatma Gandhi

BJP has also directed the leaders to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti by promoting principles and teachings of Gandhi and by promoting Khadi.

Tamil Nadu BJP to distribute gold rings among newborns

The Tamil Nadu unit of BJP will distribute gold rings to the newborns on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 and distribute 720 kilograms of fish, among other plans.