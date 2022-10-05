Amit Shah visits Chati Patshahi Gurudwara in Srinagar, pays obeisance

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Chati Patshahi Gurudwara in the Rainawari area of Srinagar on Wednesday. Shah paid obeisance at the Gurudwara. He was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha and other senior officials, besides several senior BJP leaders. Amit Shah is on a 3-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier today, Amit Shah visited the residence of Mudasir Sheikh, a policeman who was killed in an encounter with terrorists earlier this year in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Shah, after addressing a public rally at Baramulla, changed his route and visited the slain cop's family and expressed his condolences.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said, "Prayed for the prosperity, progress and good health of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and the country at Gurdwara Chhenvi Patshahi in Srinagar. The sacrifices and teachings of Sikh Gurus will always inspire us for national interest and public welfare. Waheguru ji da Khalsa, Waheguru ji di Fateh!".

श्रीनगर स्थित गुरुद्वारा छेंवी पातशाही में शीश नवाकर देश और जम्मू-कश्मीर निवासियों की प्रगति, उन्नति तथा उत्तम स्वास्थ्य के लिए अरदास की।



सिख गुरुओं का बलिदान व शिक्षाएं सदैव हमें राष्ट्रहित व जनकल्याण हेतु प्रेरित करती रहेंगी।



वाहेगुरु जी दा खालसा, वाहेगुरु जी दी फतेह! pic.twitter.com/HdCjTRMqk8 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 5, 2022

Earlier on Wednesday, Shah addressed a rally in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, where he ruled out holding any dialogue with Pakistan and asserted that the Narendra Modi government will wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and make it the most peaceful place in the country.

Home Minister Amit Shah also announced that the elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir with "full transparency" as soon as the work of compiling the voters` list is completed. He said that after the delimitation of the region, the representative of the people's choice will be elected. Earlier the delimitation was done in such a way that only the representatives from the three families would be elected, no matter what you do.

He blamed the families of the Abdullahs (National Conference), Muftis (PDP) and Nehru-Gandhi (Congress) for the alleged underdevelopment of Jammu and Kashmir as they ruled the erstwhile state most of the time since the country's independence in 1947.