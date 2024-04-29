Days after Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah's doctored video on reservation went viral on social media with false claims, the Delhi Police registered an FIR after a complaint from the ministry. Delhi Police said that its special cell lodged the FIR. The video is viral on social media with the Lok Sabha election campaigning entereing the third phase. The voting for the third phase will take place on May 7.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had filed a complaint with the home ministry saying that it has been found that some doctored videos are being circulated by users of Facebook and X (Twitter). It said that the video seems to be doctored spreading misleading information to create disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquility and public order issues.

The case has been registered under sections 153/153A/465/469/171G and 66C of the IT Act, said the police.

The issue has gained prominence with many social media users sharing the video with the false claim that BJP will remove reservation if voted to power this time.

Earlier, Amit Shah at the 'Vijaya Sankalp Sabha' on April 23, 2023, in Telangana had said that 'unconstitutional Muslim reservation would be abolished' if BJP comes into power in Telangana. "I want to say this if the BJP forms a government then this unconstitutional Muslim reservation will be abolished. These rights belong to SC, ST and OBC and it will be given to them by abolishing Muslim reservation," Amit Shah said.

तुष्टीकरण के लिए कांग्रेस ने कर्नाटक और हैदराबाद में पिछड़े वर्ग का हक मारकर मुस्लिमों को आरक्षण दे दिया। pic.twitter.com/3rvsHW9HGY — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) April 28, 2024

The reservation issue has taken a significant spotlight this election with the Congress leaders claiming that the BJP wants the majority to change the constitution. On the other hand, the BJP has accused the Congress of snatching the rights of SC, ST, and OBC and giving them to the Muslims. Responding to the Congress party's allegations, Narendra Modi said that no one can remove the Constitution in the country.