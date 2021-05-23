Drug used to treat black fungus was available in limited supply, now ramped up: Union Health Ministry

New Delhi: Amid the rising cases of Mucormycosis or 'black fungus', the Union Health Ministry on Saturday said the availability of Amphotericin-B, the key drug to treat the deadly disease is now being increased and the ministry is in touch with five additional manufacturers.

"Amphotericin B was available in the country in limited supply. Its availability and supply are now being increased. Ministry of Pharma is coordinating with Ministry of Health for providing license to five additional manufacturers," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

Talking about the existing manufacturing capacity Agarwal said, "The existing manufacturers are working towards increasing their capacity and production capacity."

During the press interaction, the Health ministry also briefed that states are advised towards the need for Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) to manage fungal infections in health facilities like establishing/activating the Hospital Infection Control Committee, taking transmission-based precautions with focus on the droplet, airborne and contacts to protect healthcare workers and ensure patient safety; ensuring effective Biomedical Waste Management and Enhanced IPC practices in ICU, Labs, etc, with focus on immuno-compromised patients, on steroid treatment and with comorbidities.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda announced an allocation of 23,680 additional vials of Amphotericin- B to various states and Union territories.

The allocation has been made based on the total number of patients, the minister informed in the official release.

After a detailed review of rising no. of cases of #Mucormycosis in various states, a total of 23680 additional vials of #Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs today. The Allocation has been made based on total no. of patients which is approx. 8848 across country. pic.twitter.com/JPsdEHuz0W — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) May 22, 2021

Mucormycosis is a rare fungal disease commonly being detected in COVID-19 patients who are in the recovery phase.

Doctors are linking the sudden surge in Mucormycosis cases to the use of steroids to treat coronavirus patients.

Cases of 'black fungus' infection are being reported in several parts of the country and various states have already declared it a 'notifiable' disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, thereby making it mandatory to report every Mucormycosis case to the state government.

The fungal infection, which is caused by exposure to mucor mould that is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables, affects the brain, lungs, and sinuses and can be lethal to those suffering from diabetes and having compromised immune systems such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS.