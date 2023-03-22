Amritpal Singh Manhunt: Akali Dal Offers Legal Aid To Those Detained By Punjab Police

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said that the party is ready to provide legal assistance to all the Sikh youth who are arrested by Punjab Police in their ongoing search hunt for fugitive Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh. Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal took to Twitter and said, "Shiromani Akali Dal has decided to provide complete legal assistance to all Sikh youth arrested in the ongoing extra-constitutional crackdown in Punjab and ensure their rights are not trampled upon by AAP Punjab".

Our legal team will coordinate with party leaders in the districts and provide prompt legal aid where desired. Have also asked party leaders to bring repression let loose on Sikh youth to the notice of the party as well as the State Committee to ensure justice for them. — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) March 21, 2023

In another tweet, Badal said, "Shiromani Akali Dal strongly condemns the indiscriminate arrests of innocent Sikh youth, especially the Amritdhari youth on mere suspicion through resort to extra-constitutional methods. We demand the immediate release of all innocents arrested in the ongoing crackdown".

Helpline numbers are given below: pic.twitter.com/SHspqXPqLl — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) March 21, 2023

He further tweeted, "Shiromani Akali Dal stands for Justice and the protection of the rights of the Punjabis in general and the Sikhs in particular within the federal framework, with more powers to the states, a demand echoed now by other political parties too".

Sukhbir Singh Badal further stated that by making these arrests ruling AAP government is trying to defame the Sikh community for communal polarization & electoral gains.

"SAD strongly condemns the puppet AAP regime in Punjab for the undeclared emergency and reign of repression & terror let loose in the state. We warn the govt against dangerous conspiracies to defame the most patriotic Sikh community for communal polarization & electoral gains." Badal said on Twitter.

Punjab Police on Tuesday said that they have arrested 154 people for disturbing `peace and harmony` in the state, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Gill informed."

