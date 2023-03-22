topStoriesenglish2586648
NewsIndia
SHIROMANI AKALI DAL

Amritpal Singh Manhunt: Akali Dal Offers Legal Aid To Those Detained By Punjab Police

Sukhbir Singh Badal also stated that by making these arrests ruling AAP government is trying to defame the Sikh community for communal polarization & electoral gains.

 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 01:32 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Shiromani Akali Dal President said his party is ready to provide legal help to those detained in relation to the search for Amritpal Singh
  • The SAD chief also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party govt in the state
  • A total of 154 persons have been arrested in relation to the matter as per officials

Trending Photos

Amritpal Singh Manhunt: Akali Dal Offers Legal Aid To Those Detained By Punjab Police

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said that the party is ready to provide legal assistance to all the Sikh youth who are arrested by Punjab Police in their ongoing search hunt for fugitive Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh. Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal took to Twitter and said, "Shiromani Akali Dal has decided to provide complete legal assistance to all Sikh youth arrested in the ongoing extra-constitutional crackdown in Punjab and ensure their rights are not trampled upon by AAP Punjab".

In another tweet, Badal said, "Shiromani Akali Dal strongly condemns the indiscriminate arrests of innocent Sikh youth, especially the Amritdhari youth on mere suspicion through resort to extra-constitutional methods. We demand the immediate release of all innocents arrested in the ongoing crackdown".

He further tweeted, "Shiromani Akali Dal stands for Justice and the protection of the rights of the Punjabis in general and the Sikhs in particular within the federal framework, with more powers to the states, a demand echoed now by other political parties too".

Sukhbir Singh Badal further stated that by making these arrests ruling AAP government is trying to defame the Sikh community for communal polarization & electoral gains.

"SAD strongly condemns the puppet AAP regime in Punjab for the undeclared emergency and reign of repression & terror let loose in the state. We warn the govt against dangerous conspiracies to defame the most patriotic Sikh community for communal polarization & electoral gains." Badal said on Twitter.

Punjab Police on Tuesday said that they have arrested 154 people for disturbing `peace and harmony` in the state, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Gill informed."

A total of 154 persons have been arrested for disturbing peace and harmony in the state," IGP Gill revealed at a press conference. 

Live Tv

Shiromani Akali DalPunjabAmritpal SinghBhagwant Mann

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926