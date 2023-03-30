Amritpal Singh Releases New Video, Says Will Soon Appear Before The World

New Delhi: A new video of Amritpal Singh surfaced on Thursday (March 30, 2023) in which the radical preacher is asserting that he is "not a fugitive" and that he would soon "appear before the world". In the purported video, which surfaced a day after he dared the Punjab Police to arrest him, Amritpal said he was not like those who would flee the country.

"Those who feel that I have turned fugitive and I have left my associates, they should not keep this illusion in their mind. I do not fear death," Amritpal, who is on the run since police launched a massive crackdown against him and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De' on March 18, said.

"... And soon will appear before the world and will also be amongst the 'Sangat'," the pro-Khalistan leader said in the video in Punjabi.

"One has to face a lot during the days of rebellion. These days of rebellion are difficult to pass," Amritpal added.

Earlier in the day, Amritpal's audio clip had surfaced in which he debunked speculation that he is negotiating his surrender and nudged the Akal Takht -- the highest temporal body of Sikhs -- to summon a 'sarbat khalsa' congregation.

"We should understand that today is the time for the entire community to come together," he said in Punjabi and called for 'unity' among Sikh bodies.

"... I am not scared and I don't fear going to jail, or torture in police custody. Let them do whatever they want," he said.

A day earlier, a video had appeared on social media with the pro-Khalistan preacher asking the jathedar (chief) of the highest temporal body of Sikhs to summon a congregation of the faithful to discuss issues concerning the community.

Police, meanwhile, have stepped up security in and around Amritsar and Bathinda amid reports that Amritpal may surrender after entering any of the two Sikh shrines - Golden Temple in Amritsar and Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Bathinda.

The crackdown against Amritpal began weeks after his supporters stormed a police station in Ajnala, near Amritsar, to secure the release of one of his associates.

The preacher, however, escaped the police net in the Jalandhar district by switching vehicles and changing appearances multiple times.

He and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.