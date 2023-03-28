New CCTV Footage Shows Amritpal Singh Without Turban In Delhi; Punjab Govt Says 'Close' To Catching Him

New Delhi: Yet another CCTV footage of pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh surfaced on Tuesday (March 28, 2023) showing him without a turban and wearing a mask. The video, which is said to be from March 21 and from a market in Delhi, shows the 'Waris Punjab De' chief walking down a street wearing dark glasses. His key aide Papalpreet Singh could also be seen walking with a bag behind him. A Delhi Police official said they are probing whether the persons seen in the video are Amritpal and his aide.

"So far we don't have any such information, nor the location where the video was shot has been confirmed to be of Delhi. However, we are verifying it," news agency PTI quoted the official as saying.

There, however, has been no official word from Punjab Police on the fresh footage.

It is notable that several images and videos of the radical preacher have surfaced on social media since the police crackdown on him and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De' began on March 18.

Amritpal Singh, however, had managed to dodge the crackdown in Jalandhar and escaped by changing vehicles and his appearance multiple times.

'Close' to catching Amritpal Singh: Bhagwant Mann govt tells HC

Earlier in the day, the Bhagwant Mann-led government told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that they were coordinating with several agencies and "close" to catching Amritpal Singh.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by advocate Imaan Singh Khara, which claimed that Amritpal Singh was in the "illegal custody" of police.

The court fixed March 29 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Earlier on March 21, the court had rapped the Punjab government over the intelligence failure that allowed Amritpal Singh to escape the police crackdown.

It is notable that the police crackdown against Amritpal Singh and his supporters began after they stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested man. Six police personnel were injured in the incident.

Since then, Punjab Police have arrested or detained a number of his associates under criminal cases related to spreading disharmony, attempt to murder and attack, police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.