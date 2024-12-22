Amritsar: Cops Bust Trans-Border Narco Module, Seize 10 Kg Heroin, 2 Pakistan-Based Smugglers Arrested

Narcotics Module Bust: The Amritsar Commissionerate Police have dismantled a trans-border narco-smuggling module and arrested two individuals who are allegedly linked to Pakistan-based smugglers. The police also seized 10 kg of heroin, officials stated on Sunday.

The two individuals who were arrested were identified as Sukhdev Singh and Avtar Singh, who are linked to Pakistan-based smugglers, as quoted by news agency ANI. In the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers. In 2015, two Pakistani nationals reportedly crossed the border with 19.5 kg of heroin. They, along with the accused, were arrested at the time with 2.5 kg of heroin, Rs65 lakh in drug money, one pistol, and one rifle, police said.

Sukhdev Singh was released from jail last year, while Avtar Singh was granted bail in September. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under the NDPS Act at Police Station Gate Hakima, Amritsar. Investigations are ongoing to trace backwards and forward linkages, according to the statement. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and two heroin consignments in separate incidents in the border areas of Ferozepur and Amritsar districts in Punjab.

According to a statement by the BSF, the intelligence wing conducted a search operation early in the morning in Ferozepur, which led to the recovery of approximately 545 grams of heroin. In Amritsar, around 544 grams of heroin were intercepted in the afternoon from a farming village, the force added.

(With ANI Inputs)