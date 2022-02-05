हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amruta Fadnavis

Amruta Fadnavis says ‘3% divorces in Mumbai are due to traffic’, Priyanka Chaturvedi can’t stop laughing

Amruta Fadnavis said, "Due to traffic, people are unable to give time to their families and 3 per cent of divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it, so I advise the state government to pay more attention to its mistakes."

Amruta Fadnavis says ‘3% divorces in Mumbai are due to traffic’, Priyanka Chaturvedi can’t stop laughing
File Photo

New Delhi: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’ wife, singer Amruta Fadnavis while attacking the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Agadi (MVA) government claimed on Friday (February 4) that traffic jams in Mumbai were the cause of 3 per cent of divorces. 

"I am saying this as a common citizen. Once I go out, I see several issues including potholes, traffic. Due to traffic, people are unable to give time to their families and 3 per cent of divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it, so I advise the state government to pay more attention to its mistakes," ANI quoted Amruta Fadnavis as saying. 

The former Maharashtra chief minister’s wife also called MVA a "vasooli" government and alleged it was functioning as a monopoly. 

Fadnavis’ claim invoked a response from Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi who took a potshot at the singer. “Best (il)logic of the day award goes to the lady who claims 3% Mumbaikars are divorcing due to traffic on roads. Please take a holiday break rather than having a mind on brake..Bengaluru families please avoid reading this, can prove fatal for your marriages,” Chaturvedi tweeted. 

While Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also hit back at Amruta Fadnavis’ bizarre claim. "Amruta Fadnavis is the wife of our former chief minister. Her allegation is astonishing that traffic leads to divorce. There can be many reasons for divorce but this for the first time I have heard this," Pednekar said. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amruta FadnavisPriyanka ChaturvediMaharashtraMaha Vikas AgadiMumbai
Next
Story

New Covid-19 guidelines for int'l travellers in Kerala; Symptom surveillance mandatory

Must Watch

PT10M17S

Breaking News: Lata Mangeshkar on ventilator due to deteriorating health