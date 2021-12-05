Priyanka Chaturvedi quits Sansad TV show after Rajya Sabha suspension

New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday (December) has resigned as an anchor of Sansad TV’s show Meri Kahaani after being suspended from the Rajya Sabha. The minister said that she will not hold space on Sansad TV’s show if not given the right space in the parliament.

Chaturvedi’s resignation comes after she along with 12 of her colleagues was suspended from the upper house for the rest of the winter session of the parliament for unruly and violent behaviour in the previous session.

In a letter to Rajya Sabha speaker Venkiah Naidu, Chaturvedi wrote, “It is with deep anguish that I step down like an anchor of Sansad TV’s show Meri Kahaani, I am unwilling to occupy space on Sansad TV for a show but being denied space on it for discharging parliamentary duties due to arbitrary suspension of us 12 MPs. Hence, as much as I was committed to the show, I must step away.

The leader shared a copy of her letter on her official Twitter handle as well.

It is with anguish that I step down as anchor of @sansad_tv's show Meri Kahani,I am unwilling to occupy space on Sansad TV for a show but denied space on it fr discharging parliament duties due to arbitrary suspension.Hence as much as I was committed to the show,I must step away. pic.twitter.com/6hSMFEWjBA — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 5, 2021

Chaturvedi's move was supported by his colleague and Congress MP from Kerala Hibi Eden, who said that he stands in solidarity with the Shiv Sena leader.

12 MPs, which include, six from the Congress, two each from the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and CPI(M), were suspended from Rajya for the entire Winter Session due to unruly behaviour in the monsoon session on November 30.

Soon after the suspension, the opposition collectively condemned the move and called it ‘undemocratic.’

