Amulya Leone

Amulya Leone's father says punish her for raising 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan

Reacting to Amulya's detention and subsequent judicial remand, he condemned the act and said that "the guilty should be punished as per law".

Amulya Leone&#039;s father says punish her for raising &#039;Pakistan zindabad&#039; slogan
Play

Amulya Leone's father and small-time Janata Dal (Secular) leader Waji said that he condemned his daughter's act of raising the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan during an anti-CAA rally in Karnataka.

Reacting to Amulya's detention and subsequent judicial remand, he condemned the act and said that "the guilty should be punished as per law".

He also claimed that he had tried advising Amulya many times but she does not heed his advice. 

Amulya Leone is a 24-year-old student of journalism from a local college in Bengaluru. She hails from Koppa village of Chikmagalur and is part of the group "Hum Bharat ke Loag".

She came into limelight when she raised the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan during an anti-CAA rally organised by AIMIM in Karnataka on Thursday. Amulya ran to the podium and upstaged AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's speech. 

Later, Owaisi too condemned the act. "I immediately rushed to her, and told her that 'I will not tolerate this nonsense'. I don't even know who this lady is," he said.

Amulya has been detained by the police and sent to 14-day judicial custody, she was earlier denied bail. Leone will be kept in judicial custody till the matter comes up before the local court on Monday. 

A case has been registered under Section 124A (Offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code against Amulya.

Amulya LeonePakistan Zindabad sloganAsaduddin OwaisiCAA
