An Artistic Journey: How These Gujarati Siblings In Their 20s Made Resin Art Startup A Success Earning Crores

When it comes to startups, one thing that promises success is the uniqueness of the idea. While there have been multiple startups in sectors like e-commerce, prop-tech and edu-tech, there are very few in sectors like art and Tulsi Resin is one of them. Launched on 17th July 2020, Tulsi Resin Store was established by a Sibling Trio of Gujarat. What is interesting is that all three siblings have their expertise in different subjects yet they came together to popularize resin art in India and make it a successful business.

What Is Resin Art?

For the uninitiated, resin art is a form that utilizes epoxy resin as the main medium to produce captivating and lively artworks. The procedure involves blending two liquid components, resin and a hardener, in precise ratios. Once mixed, this is poured onto various surfaces like MDF, Acrylic, Moulds, canvases, wood panels etc. It is different because its versatility allows artists to create a wide range of artworks, including abstract pieces, landscapes, and seascapes. Multiple layers of resin in the process add depth also the glass-like effects & glossy finish enhances the vibrancy of colours. It is impossible to duplicate resin art pieces.



Resin Art In India



Resin art has been gradually gaining popularity in India. Many Indian artists were already exploring resin as a medium to create unique and captivating artworks. However, the segment has huge untapped potential.

Tulsi Resin's Journey

Entrepreneurship runs in the blood of the family as their father is also a businessman. Tulsi Resin came to the fore after one of the siblings tried his hands in a textile business. Gaurav Agarwal, after completing his CA started his entrepreneurial journey with a Textile business, which he had to close after 3 years of efforts. However, he did not lose hope and along with his sisters - Priya Agarwal and Yogia Agarwal, both MBA degree holders, started 'Tulsi Resin Store'.

Tulsi Resin was one of a kind startup in the segment and that gave an edge to it. However, even though, its journey was not free from challenges including the availability of raw materials and trained artists. But as they progressed, things fell into the line setting a success trajectory for it.

The company earned Rs 40 lakh in the first year while its revenue is set to touch Rs eight crore this year. The sibling trio is also working to help popularize the art and help artisans who could not pursue the resin art due to a lack of resources. Tulsi Resin Store is currently catering to over 31 countries including United Arab Emirates, Oman, USA, UK, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Estonia and Canada.