Anand Giri arrested after Mahant Narendra Giri names him, two others in suicide note

New Delhi: Mahant Narendra Giri, the President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, was found dead at his Baghambari Mutt in Prayagraj on Monday (September 20, 2021) evening. Following the death of Mahant Narendra Giri under mysterious circumstances, the Police arrested Anand Giri who has been named in a suicide note along with two others.

"Information was received that the President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri died by suicide. The disciples told the police that around 3-4 pm, they broke the door which was locked from inside and found him hanging," UP ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI news agency.

He added, "A suicide note was recovered in which he accused Anand Giri and two others for this step. Anand Giri has been arrested from Haridwar with the help of Uttarakhand Police and further probe is underway."

Hours before his arrest, Anand Giri had talked to Zee News and had alleged that Mahant Narendra Giri was 'murdered'. He also demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and said that some people were trying to create a rift between him and Guruji. Mahant Narendra Giri's disciple had also informed that when he had last spoken to his Guruji, he was completely healthy.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed that the death of Akhara Parishad President Shri Narendra Giri is extremely sad.

अखाड़ा परिषद के अध्यक्ष श्री नरेंद्र गिरि जी का देहावसान अत्यंत दुखद है। आध्यात्मिक परंपराओं के प्रति समर्पित रहते हुए उन्होंने संत समाज की अनेक धाराओं को एक साथ जोड़ने में बड़ी भूमिका निभाई। प्रभु उन्हें अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। ॐ शांति!! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2021

"While devoted to spiritual traditions, he played a big role in connecting various streams of Sant Samaj together. May the Lord give him space in his feet. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Union Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also among the other leaders who condoled the ABAP President's death.

अखाड़ा परिषद के अध्यक्ष श्री नरेंद्र गिरि जी का पूरा जीवन अध्यात्म व धर्म के प्रचार, उत्थान व मानव सेवा को समर्पित रहा। उनके देवलोकगमन से हमने सनातन संस्कृति का एक देदीप्यमान नक्षत्र खो दिया है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें। ॐ शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 20, 2021