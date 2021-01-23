हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra to gift THIS to six Team India players to celebrate Test series win against Australia

Anand Mahindra took to his official Twitter account and said, "They’ve made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible." He said that the reason for this gift is to exhort young people to believe in themselves and 'Take the road less traveled'.

Anand Mahindra to gift THIS to six Team India players to celebrate Test series win against Australia
File Photo

New Delhi: Two days after the Indian team arrived on the home soil following the historic Australian tour, the Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday (January 23, 2021) announced to gift the THAR-SUV to six players.

The Test debutants Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini along with Shardul Thakur were the ones to receive the gift by the automobile giant.

Anand Mahindra took to his official Twitter account and said, "Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul’s 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury). They’ve made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible."

He added, "Theirs are true ‘Rise’ stories; overcoming daunting odds in the pursuit of excellence. They serve as an inspiration in all arenas of life. It gives me great personal pleasure to gift each of these debutants an All New THAR SUV on my own account—at no expense to the company."

He said that the reason for this gift is to exhort young people to believe in themselves and 'Take the road less traveled'. 

"Bravo Mohammed, Shardul, Shubhman, Natarajan, Navdeep & Washington! I now plead with Mahindra Auto to get them their THARS on priority," Anand tweeted. 

In the just-concluded Australia tour, the fourth and the final Test witnessed Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- being breached after over 32 years by the injury-ravaged young Indian team. The historic tour ended with the Indians winning the Test series 2-1 and retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Gill, Siraj, Saini, Sundar, and Natarajan made their debuts during the Test series and impressed everyone with their performances.

Tags:
Anand MahindraMahindraIndia vs Australia
