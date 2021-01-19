Overjoyed at success of Indian Cricket Team, says PM Narendra Modi after India retains Border-Gavaskar Trophy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (January 19, 2021) congratulated the Indian Cricket Team for their success in Australia.

Minutes after India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, PM Modi tweeted, "We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout."

"So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours," the Prime Minister added.

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

The fifth day of the fourth and final Test at Brisbane saw India taking over the Gabba fortress. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant dictated the proceedings after playing an unbeaten knock of 89 runs from 138 balls to help his side secure a famous three-wicket win.

India completed the stiff 328-run chase with Pant hitting Josh Hazlewood for a crunching four towards the long-on region and Navdeep Saini enjoying the sight from the other end.

With this win, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side also secured the Border Gavaskar Trophy and won the four-match series 2-1.

The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was picked player of the match for his brilliant knock, who termed the innings as the 'biggest day of his life'.

"This is one of the biggest days of my life. The support the team has given me even when I was not playing has been incredible. It's a dream come true. We've been practicing hard since the first Test. The team management always backs me and tells me you are a match-winner and you have to go out there and win and I am happy I did it today. It was a fifth-day pitch and the ball was turning,"Pant said right after the match.



Brief Scores: Australia 369 and 294 | India 326 and 329/7 in 97 overs (S Gill 91, R Pant 89 not out, C Pujara 56; Pat Cummins 4/55)