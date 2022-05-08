Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is well known for his sass and humour, thanks to his Twitter post but his soft side, especially for his fellow Indians is not unknown to us! He is popular for making the netizens go ‘awww’ with his sweet gestures and this time is no different.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Anand Mahindra has once again won millions of hearts with his special gift to her sworn mother Idli Amma.

Anand Mahindra, who got in touch with Tamil Nadu’s famous ‘Idli Amma’ via a tweet, gifted a home to her other mother. On Sunday, the business tycoon took to Twitter to congratulate his team that helped in the construction of the house.

In the video shared by Mahindra, Idli Amma can be seen cutting the ribbon of her new home with the team members.

Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on #MothersDay She’s the embodiment of a Mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her & her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all! pic.twitter.com/LgfR2UIfnm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 8, 2022

“Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on #MothersDay She’s the embodiment of a Mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her & her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all” wrote Anand Mahindra in his tweet.

His heartwarming gesture is hugely appreciated by the netizens.

Who is Idli Amma?

Idli Amma, original name Kamalathal became an internet sensation in 2019 for selling the cheapest idlis for over 30 years. Not caring about her profits, Amma extended her services keeping in mind those in need.

Idli Amma and Anand Mahindra- How did the mother-son relationship begin?

Interestingly, Anand Mahindra came to know about Idli Amma through Twitter only, when one of her videos went viral.

This is the tweet where it all began.

One of those humbling stories that make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal. I notice she still uses a wood-burning stove.If anyone knows her I’d be happy to ‘invest’ in her business & buy her an LPG fueled stove. pic.twitter.com/Yve21nJg47 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 10, 2019

At the time, Mahindra declared on Twitter that he will invest in Idli Amma’s business and also sent his team to meet her. He also gifted a gas stove to Idli Amma to help her cause.

It is also believed that Idli Amma expressed her wish for a new house and today, Anand Mahindra fulfilled his promise on Mother’s Day.