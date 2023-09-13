trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2662028
NewsIndia
ANANTNAG ENCOUNTER

Anantnag Encounter: Army Colonel, Major, Deputy SP Martyred In Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K

Three security force officers including an Army Colonel were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday. According to reports, Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat were critically injured in the gunfight and died later.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 08:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Anantnag Encounter: Army Colonel, Major, Deputy SP Martyred In Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K

Srinagar: Three security force officers including an Army Colonel were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday. According to reports, Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat were critically injured in the gunfight and died later.

Bhat died due to heavy blood loss, the officials added.


The operation against the terrorists began on Tuesday evening in the Gadole area but was called off during the night. This morning, the hunt for the terrorists resumed after information started trickling that they were spotted at a hideout, the officials said.

Colonel Singh, leading his team from the front, attacked the terrorists. However, the terrorists fired upon him and he was critically injured. 

According to officials, the Colonel Singh was commanding the 19 RR unit of the Indian Army.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train