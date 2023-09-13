Anantnag Encounter: Army Colonel, Major, Deputy SP Martyred In Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K

Srinagar: Three security force officers including an Army Colonel were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday. According to reports, Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat were critically injured in the gunfight and died later.

Bhat died due to heavy blood loss, the officials added.

The operation against the terrorists began on Tuesday evening in the Gadole area but was called off during the night. This morning, the hunt for the terrorists resumed after information started trickling that they were spotted at a hideout, the officials said.

Colonel Singh, leading his team from the front, attacked the terrorists. However, the terrorists fired upon him and he was critically injured.

According to officials, the Colonel Singh was commanding the 19 RR unit of the Indian Army.