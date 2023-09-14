Anantnag Encounter: Bodies Of Col Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Airlifted To Army Base Hospital In Srinagar

Srinagar: Security forces on Thursday airlifted the bodies of Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonack from the encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday, a day after they were killed along with a deputy superintendent of police in a gunfight with terrorists. The bodies of Singh and Dhonack were airlifted from Kokernag to the Army's 92 Base Hospital in the Badamibagh Cantonment here, news agency PTI said citing officials.

They said top Army, police and civil administration officials will pay their last respects to the slain officers before their mortal remains are sent to their native places for the last rites.

It may be noted that a Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police also laid down his life in the firefight with terrorists in the Valley. An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit, along with a Major and the DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police, made the supreme sacrifice in the ongoing encounter in the Kokernag area of Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The firefight, which broke out on Wednesday, carried over into Thursday. Speaking to news agency ANI on Thursday, the Union Minister said normal bilateral relations with Pakistan cannot be restored unless it starts behaving itself. The senior security force personnel, who made the supreme sacrifice in the firefights, were identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonack and DSP Humayun Bhat.

Isolate Pakistan Globally, Says Union Minister V K Singh

Meanwhile, coming down heavily on Pakistan after four soldiers, including two senior-ranking officers, lost their lives in separate encounters with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister General (retd.) VK Singh on Thursday called on the international community to isolate the neighbouring country and step up pressure on them to act against cross-border terrorism.

"We have to think (about cross-border terrorism). Unless we isolate Pakistan globally, they will think it is business as usual (to send gunmen across the border to unleash terror). If we have to bring them under pressure, we have to impress on the international community to isolate them. They need to be told that normal ties cannot be restored unless they start behaving themselves," the former Army chief added.

Two Terrorists Gunned Down In Rajouri

Two terrorists were also gunned down by security forces in the encounter that began in the Narla area of Rajouri district on Tuesday. Security forces said they recovered warlike stores and medicines, with Pakistan markings during a search amid the encounter on Wednesday evening.

Families Mourn Death Of Bravehearts; Tributes Pour In

At thirty-four-year-old Major Dhonack's home in Patiala, three sisters mourn their only brother. "Last spoke to him on the telephone. He was home one and a half months ago and was supposed to return in October to shift houses," said Major Dhonack's uncle, whose nephew was conferred with the Sena Medal in August this year.

Tributes poured in for the three soldiers from across the country. "Paid tributes to JKP's DySP Humayun Bhat, who laid down his life in an anti-terror operation in Anantnag. I salute the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of Col Manpreet Singh & Major Ashish Dhonack. The entire nation stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief," the J&K Lieutenant Governor's office said in a post on X.

"Our brave Army personnel and a DSP have made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists in an encounter at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. We are extremely saddened by their loss. Our deepest condolences to the families of our bravehearts," Congress president Malikarjun Kharge said. India stands united against terrorism, the Congress chief added.